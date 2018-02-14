Johnny Manziel: Will join developmental league

Manziel posted Wednesday on his personal Twitter account that he'll resume his playing career in The Spring League, a scouting and showcase event based in Austin, Tex.

Manziel has been out of football since being waived by the Browns in March of 2016 following a dismal two-year stint with the club following his selection with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. In addition to his struggles with running the Cleveland offense, Manziel drew negative headlines for his multiple off-the-field incidents during his time in the league, which has further limited other NFL teams' interest in granting him a second chance. During an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America" last week, Manziel expressed that he's ready to return to the gridiron after his extended break, acknowledging that he's in a better place to resume his career after getting sober and receiving medication to address bipolar disorder, a condition he said he was diagnosed with "about a year ago," according to ESPN.com. If the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner impresses in The Spring League, which runs from March 28 through mid-April, it's possible that a team may extend him an invite to join its offseason program, but it's still a longshot that Manziel will ever take another snap in the NFL.