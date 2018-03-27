Johnny Manziel: Willing to play in CFL

Manziel said he will play in the CFL if he doesn't get any NFL offers this offseason, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 2014 first-round pick has been out of football since March 2016 when he was released by the Browns. Believed to be sober after years of substance-abuse issues, Manziel threw to receivers at the University of San Diego's pro day last week and is scheduled for an appearance at Texas A&M's pro day on Tuesday, per NFL.com. He also intends to play in The Spring League, a developmental football league in Austin, Texas for NFL hopefuls. His CFL rights are held by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, a team that went 6-12 while dealing with shaky quarterback play for much of last season.

