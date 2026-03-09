The Jaguars released Mundt on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Mundt signed a two-year deal with the Jaguars in March of 2025 after spending the three prior years with the Vikings, but his time in Jacksonville will end after just one season. He caught nine passes (on 19 targets) for 111 yards across 16 regular-season games in 2025, when he served mostly as a run blocker and as a backup to Brenton Strange. Now that he's a free agent, Mundt should garner interest from teams looking to add a depth tight end who can serve as an extra blocker.