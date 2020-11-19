Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski mentioned Stanton as a potential replacement for Andy Janovich (reserve/COVID-19 list) in Week 11's game against the Eagles, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Janovich was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, but he still has time to pass thresholds and play Sunday. Stefanski mentioned multiple options should Janovich be sidelined. "Without Andy, you have to look at the tight end room, you have to look at potentially elevating (FB) Johnny Stanton (from the practice squad) and you look at using a halfback there. Those are things that we are talking about doing." Stanton has yet to appear in an NFL game and spent the last two seasons on the roster fringes with Minnesota, where Stefanski became familiar with him.