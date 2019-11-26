Play

Stanton was signed to the Vikings' practice squad Tuesday, the team's official site reports.

A serious knee injury forced Stanton to spend the entirety of his 2018 campaign on IR, having been carted off the field during the Vikings' preseason tilt against the Jaguars last year. The former UNLV quarterback has since returned to full health and will rejoin the Vikings' organization as a member of the practice squad.

