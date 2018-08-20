Johnny Stanton: Lands on waivers with injury tag
The Vikings waived/injured Stanton (lower leg) on Monday, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The undrafted rookie was carted off the field during Saturday's preseason loss to the Jaguars, signaling a serious injury. With Stanton dropped from the roster, C.J. Ham is the last fullback in Minnesota and is expected to make it past final cuts.
