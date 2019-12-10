Play

The Vikings cut Stanton from their practice squad Tuesday.

Stanton still hasn't suited up in a regular-season NFL game after injuring his knee during the 2018 preseason and landing on injured reserve. The 25-year-old fullback has been unable to get promoted after a couple weeks on the Vikings' practice squad, which is partially attributed to how well C.J. Ham has played.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories