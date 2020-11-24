site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Johnny Stanton: Returns to practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Nov 23, 2020
Stanton returned to the Browns' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction report.
Stanton failed to record a stat across his 12 offensive and nine special teams snaps. Should starting fullback Andy Janovich remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list, look for Stanton to get another start Sunday in Jacksonville.
