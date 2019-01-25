Stanton (lower leg) was waived from the Vikings' injured reserve list Friday, according to the league's official transaction log.

Stanton spent the entire 2018 season on IR due to an unspecified leg injury that required him to be carted him off the field during Minnesota's preseason game against Jacksonville. It's not clear if the fullback and former UNLV quarterback is recovered at this stage, but he's immediately free to sign a contract with any another organization outside of Minneapolis upon clearing waivers.