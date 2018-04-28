Johnny Townsend: Lands in Oakland

The Raiders selected Townsend in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 173rd overall.

The ex-Florida punter will take over as Marquette King's replacement in Oakland. Townsend continues an interesting trend in this year's draft as not only the third punter drafted, but as the third punter drafted in the fifth round. He led the nation in average yards per punt at 47.55 and will be an asset in the punting game for the Raiders.