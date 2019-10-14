Johnson Bademosi: Cut by Dolphins
The Dolphins released Bademosi on Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Bademosi didn't suit up for Week 6's loss to the Redskins, and he only played 30 defensive snaps over the first four games. He's able to sign with a new team at any point, although he hasn't had a starting role on defense in two years.
More News
-
Dolphins' Johnson Bademosi: Suiting up Week 1•
-
Dolphins' Johnson Bademosi: Questionable for opener•
-
Dolphins' Johnson Bademosi: Traded to Dolphins in blockbuster•
-
Texans' Johnson Bademosi: Active Week 2•
-
Texans' Johnson Bademosi: Uncertain for Week 2•
-
Texans' Johnson Bademosi: Fills in for injured Johnson•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 6 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 6,...
-
Top Week 7 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Henry busts out
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Believe It or Not: Must-start Murray
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe from Week 6, from Kyler Murray's...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...