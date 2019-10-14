The Dolphins released Bademosi on Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bademosi didn't suit up for Week 6's loss to the Redskins, and he only played 30 defensive snaps over the first four games. He's able to sign with a new team at any point, although he hasn't had a starting role on defense in two years.

