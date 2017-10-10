Play

The Texans cut Banks on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The Texans' secondary depth is relatively deep, which ultimately led to Banks being the odd man out. The 28-year-old logged 10 tackles (three solo) in three games with the team.

