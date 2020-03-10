Play

Natson (hamstring) was cut by the Rams on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Natson finished the season on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury in the beginning of December. The 26-year-old was used primarily as a return specialist with the Rams, averaging 22.2 yards per kick return and 8.2 yards per punt return through 12 games in 2019.

