Ozougwu (undisclosed) was waived by the Buccaneers with an injury settlement Sunday, Luke Easterling of USA Today reports.

Ozougwu reverted to the Buccaneers' injured reserve this week after going unclaimed on waivers, but he'll be free to seek out other opportunities. The nature and severity of his injury aren't yet known, but he'll be eligible to return in 2022 following his injury settlement.