Jon Bostic: Let go by Pittsburgh
Bostic was released by the Steelers on Saturday.
The move isn't overly surprising after the Steelers traded up to draft Devin Bush with the 10th pick during the first round of the draft. Bostic also played a reduced role down the stretch for the Steelers, so it seems as though he fell out of favor with the coaching staff. The veteran linebacker will spend the 2019 season with his fifth different team in the last five years.
