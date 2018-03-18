Bostic (knee) is signing a two-year contract with the Steelers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With Ryan Shazier (spine) already ruled out for the upcoming season, Pittsburgh has a glaring need at inside linebacker alongside incumbent 16-game starter Vince Williams. A 2013 second-round pick, Bostic has never quite lived up to his draft status, but he did pile up 97 tackles in four games while handling a three-down role for the Colts last season. He may need to compete with Tyler Matakevich (shoulder) -- and possibly another free agent or draft pick -- for the starting job. The oft-injured Bostic finished last season on IR due to a knee injury of unknown severity.