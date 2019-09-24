Condo announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday.

Condo recently inked a spot as the team's long snapper Wednesday, but the 38-year-old will elect to step away from the game. A two-time Pro Bowler, Condo spent time with the Cowboys, Patriots, Raiders, Falcons and 49ers in his career.

