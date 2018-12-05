Condo signed a contract with Atlanta on Tuesday, Matthew Tabeek of the Falcons' official site reports.

Long snapper Josh Harris landed on injured reserve Tuesday with an undisclosed injury, leading Atlanta to fill the void with a two-time Pro Bowl selection in Condo. The 37-year-old made his NFL debut in 2005 as a member of the Cowboys, but laid his foundation in Oakland where he suited up for 173 of a possible 176 games for the Silver and Black over an 11-year span. Now he joins a Falcons squad that's demonstrated improvement on special teams this year, surrendering one blocked punt but giving up just 5.7 yards per return (compared to 7.4 yards allowed per punt return in 2017).

