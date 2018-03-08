Play

Condo announced on his twitter page Wednesday that the Raiders won't re-sign him, Vic Tafur of The Athletic Bay Areareports.

Condo has been with Oakland since 2005 and has played in every regular season game for the black and silver in 10 of the last 11 seasons. Should he wish to continue his NFL career, Condo will likely have a handful of potential suitors to choose from.

