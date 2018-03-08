Play

Condo posted Wednesday on his personal Twitter account that the Raiders informed him he won't be re-signed this offseason.

Condo has been with Oakland since 2005 and has played in every game for the silver and black in 10 of the last 11 seasons. Should he opt to continue his NFL career, Condo will likely have a handful of suitors to choose from.

