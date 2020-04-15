Jon Duhart: Cut by Lions
Duhart was waived by Detroit on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old joined the Lions on a reserve/future deal after the season finale, but he won't be with the team for training camp unless he re-signs. Duhart went undrafted out of Old Dominion last year and has yet to make his NFL debut.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Forgotten first-half stars
Ben Gretch looks at guys who may not have closed the 2019 season well, but were certainly hot...
-
4/15 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew is deep-diving into the first half studs from 2019 to find draft day value.
-
Best Fantasy Football Dynasty rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for PPR leagues.
-
April two-quarterback mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg analyzes the most interesting teams in our two quarterback mock draft.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Draft Jones
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
4/13 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew reviews the most recent 0.5 PPR mock draft, which included Jonathan Taylor off...