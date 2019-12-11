Play

Detroit signed Duhart to the practice squad Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Duhart joins the Lions practice squad a day after working out for Matt Patricia's squad. The Old Dominion product was with Detroit in training camp and made a solid impression on special teams during his time with the team, but Duhart won't be much use in fantasy.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories