Feliciano was released Wednesday, Chris Jenkins of the Bills' official site reports.
Since signing with the team in 2019, Feliciano has been tough and reliable for what's proven to be a good offensive line, but the Bills are up against the cap and probably think they can do better at guard for the money than the three-year, $17 million deal Feliciano was working under. There's a chance he's brought back under a more cap-friendly salary, while this is also a possible sign the Bills will be drafting an interior offensive lineman with a Day 1 or Day 2 pick.
