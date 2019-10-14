Hilliman cleared waivers and signed with the Giants' practice squad on Monday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Hilliman considered a strong candidate to land on the practice squad after getting waived by the Giants on Friday. The undrafted rookie out of Rugtgers started at running back in Thursday's loss to the Patriots due to Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Wayne Gallman (concussion) being sidelined. The team hopes to have both back in Week 7, which means Hilliman will have to wait for another opportunity.