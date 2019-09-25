Jon Hilliman: Likely to be promoted to active roster
The Giants are likely to promote Hilliman to their active roster, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Coach Pat Shurmur is still searching for long-term solutions to fill in for Saquon Barkley (ankle), but Hilliman is currently the most convenient option to back up Wayne Gallman after spending the offseason and training camp with the team before shifting to its practice squad for the regular season. Hilliman, an undrafted rookie, was mildly productive in his final year at Rutgers, generating 4.1 YPC and six scores over 12 games. He's a decent athlete, however, coming in at 5-foot-11, 216 pounds and running a 4.44-second 40.
