Jon Hilliman: Waived after fumble
The Giants waived Hilliman on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The undrafted rookie out of Rutgers filled in as the Giants' starting running back in Sunday's 35-14 loss to the Patriots, finishing with 35 yards and a lost fumble on 13 touches. With Hilliman no longer on the roster, Javorius Allen has been signed to provide depth behind Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Wayne Gallman (concussion). The Giants hope to have both Barkley and Gallman available for Week 7 against Arizona.
