The Packers selected Runyan in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 192nd overall.

Runyan (6-foot-4, 306) played at Michigan just as his father and former NFL standout Jon Runyan Sr. did, but rather than right tackle the younger Runyan is expected to play guard in the NFL. Runyan is too short to project at tackle like his father, but he's likely considerably more athletic. With a 5.08-second 40, 30.5-inch vertical, and 12.26 agility score, Runyan offers conventional zone-blocking traits at guard.