Jon Ryan: Released by Seattle
Ryan was released by the Seahawks on Monday, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.
Ryan requested his release from Seattle after a decade spent with the team, as the Seahawks appear to have moved on at punter with fifth-round pick Michael Dickson. Ryan will attempt to catch on elsewhere with two weeks remaining in the preseason.
