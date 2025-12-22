Coleman has officially entered the 2026 NFL Draft, per Jordan Reid of ESPN.com.

Coleman had a tremendous college career, rushing for 3,054 yards and 34 touchdowns across an illustrious four seasons, two with Arizona and two with Washington. The tailback saved his best year for last, totaling 1,102 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2025. He figures to be one of the top running back prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft with his talent and production.