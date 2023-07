Seattle waived Tavai on Wednesday with an undisclosed non-football injury designation, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

It was reported earlier that Tavai was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list, but that won't be the case until he clears waivers Thursday. In his final season at San Diego State, the 22-year-old defensive tackle recorded 59 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks.