Adams is expected to sign with the Lions as an undrafted free agent, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Adams was one of the top-five receivers in the country in terms of production last season, racking up 79 catches, 1,111 yards and 12 touchdowns in 10 games with Arkansas State. Adams will look to earn a roster spot as a depth receiver, but one thing that could hurt him is drops, as he had 11 dropped passes during the 2020 season.