The Commanders released Allen on Friday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Washington gave Allen permission to seek a trade a little over a week ago, but now he won't need to bother, as he'll become an unrestricted free agent. The two-time Pro Bowl selection just turned 30 in January and will likely draw interest from multiple teams looking for help on the interior of the defensive line.

