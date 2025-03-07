The Commanders released Allen on Friday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Washington gave Allen permission to seek a trade a little over a week ago, but now he won't need to bother, as he'll become an unrestricted free agent. The two-time Pro Bowl selection just turned 30 in January and will likely draw interest from multiple teams looking for help on the interior of the defensive line.
More News
-
Commanders' Jonathan Allen: Given permission to seek trade•
-
Commanders' Jonathan Allen: Hampered by injury in 2024•
-
Commanders' Jonathan Allen: Activated off IR, will play Sunday•
-
Commanders' Jonathan Allen: Could return Sunday•
-
Commanders' Jonathan Allen: Listed as full participant•
-
Commanders' Jonathan Allen: Out vs. Eagles•