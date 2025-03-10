The Vikings are hosting Allen for a visit Monday, Kevin Seifert of ESPN reports.
Allen, who was released by the Commanders on Friday after having previously been given permission to seek a trade, is already exploring his options in free agency. The 30-year-old defensive tackle racked up 19 tackles (16 solo), including 3.0 sacks across eight regular-season appearances in 2024, and he could help fill a position of need for Minnesota's defensive line.
