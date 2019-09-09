Anderson (knee) was released off the Giants' injured reserve with an injury settlement Monday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Anderson was placed on IR prior to roster cutdowns last week, and he'll now have a chance to play this season once he recovers from the knee injury. The 27-year-old last played in the regular season with the Bears in 2017.

