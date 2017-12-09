Jonathan Anderson: Let go by Bears
Anderson was waived by the Bears on Saturday.
Anderson logged nine tackles in 10 games for the Bears this season, mostly serving as a special teams contributor. The move makes room for defensive lineman Rashaad Coward to join the team's 53-man roster.
