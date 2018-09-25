Anderson (undisclosed) was waived from injured reserve by the Bears on Monday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Anderson found himself on injured reserve earlier this month following the news of an undisclosed injury. It's tough to predict how things will turn out for Anderson without much clarity regarding his injury status. At the very least, Anderson's 2018 season appears to be over with sights set on a 2019 bounce back.

More News
Our Latest Stories