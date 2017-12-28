Brown signed with the Bengals' practice squad Thursday, Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Brown, an undrafted second-year kicker out of Lousiville, originally signed with Cincinnati in May of 2016 before suffering an undisclosed injury in spring workouts. He was then subsequently placed on injured reserve only to be waived with an injury settlement. He then returned in January of 2017 but lost out in a three-man competition and was released prior to training camp. The current Bengals kicker, Randy Bullock, is signed through 2018, so Brown is essentially returning to the team to serve as outside competition come offseason workouts.