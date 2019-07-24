Brown was waived by the 49ers on Friday.

It is unclear why the 49ers waited this long to waive Brown, as his exit was a given once the team and kicker Robbie Gould ended their contract standoff on July 15th. Nonetheless, the 26-year-old Louisville product will now set his sights in search of a new opportunity.

