Jonathan Bullard: Fails to make roster
The Bears released Bullard on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Bullard was in the defensive line rotation during the preseason, but failed to nail down a roster spot for 2019. The 2016 third-round pick will be a candidate for the practice squad, or a 53-man roster spot elsewhere in the league.
