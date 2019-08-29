Jonathan Celestin: Receives injury settlement
Celestin (undisclosed) was waived off the Panthers' injured reserve with an injury settlement Wednesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Celestin landed on injured reserve Aug. 19 after missing the first two preseason games. The 23-year-old is free to sign elsewhere once he's able to pass a physical.
