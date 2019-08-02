Crawford was waived by the Titans on Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

This marks the second time this offseason that Crawford has been let go by the Titans. The undrafted rookie out of Indiana will search for a depth role elsewhere in the league.

