The Patriots released Freeny on Wednesday, Mark Daniels of The Providence Journal reports.

Freeny re-signed with the team last week to provide depth at linebacker, but was always going to have difficulty earning a long-term stay with New England. He'll lose his roster spot after the team signed defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois in a corresponding move.

