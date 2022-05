Garibay is expected to sign with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, David Helman of the team's official site reports.

Garibay was a perfect 15-for-15 from inside 50 yards during his senior season at Texas Tech and converted 55-of-57 PATs during his collegiate career. With Greg Zuerlein gone, Garibay will likely compete with Chris Naggar for the top place-kicking job in Dallas.