Jonathan Grimes: Signs with Jaguars

Grimes agreed to a deal with the Jaguars on Friday, John Oehser of Jaguars.com reports.

Grimes spent the previous four seasons in a backup role with the Texans. The veteran back will join a crowded depth chart, and look to earn a spot providing depth behind Leonard Fournette and Chris Ivory. However, he figures to have a long shot at landing on the final roster.

