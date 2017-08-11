Jonathan Grimes: Signs with Jaguars
Grimes agreed to a deal with the Jaguars on Friday, John Oehser of Jaguars.com reports.
Grimes spent the previous four seasons in a backup role with the Texans. The veteran back will join a crowded depth chart, and look to earn a spot providing depth behind Leonard Fournette and Chris Ivory. However, he figures to have a long shot at landing on the final roster.
