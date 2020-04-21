Jonathan Ledbetter: Waived with non-football injury
Ledbetter (ankle) was waived with a non-football injury designation Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Ledbetter landed on injured reserve with an ankle issue after Week 1 and missed the rest of the season, though it's unclear if the current injury is related or something entirely separate. Regardless, the 22-year-old will become a free agent, if he clears waivers.
