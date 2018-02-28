Jonathan Stewart: Parts ways with Carolina
The Panthers released Stewart on Wednesday, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
A first-round selection of Carolina in 2008, Stewart's 10-year tenure in the organization will come to an end following a season in which he averaged a career-worst 3.4 yards per carry while playing second fiddle to 2017 first-round selection Christian McCaffrey for much of the second half of the campaign. Stewart, who leaves the Panthers as the franchise's all-time rushing leader, had one year remaining on his contract after reaching an extension with the club last spring. Set to turn 31 years old in March and with his productivity on the decline, Stewart may be hard pressed to find work elsewhere as anything more than a low-usage depth back.
More News
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Effective in playoff loss•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Limited as expected•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Expected back for wild-card round•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Absent Sunday with stiff back•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Surprise inactive Week 17•
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....