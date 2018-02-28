Jonathan Stewart: Parts ways with Carolina

The Panthers released Stewart on Wednesday, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

A first-round selection of Carolina in 2008, Stewart's 10-year tenure in the organization will come to an end following a season in which he averaged a career-worst 3.4 yards per carry while playing second fiddle to 2017 first-round selection Christian McCaffrey for much of the second half of the campaign. Stewart, who leaves the Panthers as the franchise's all-time rushing leader, had one year remaining on his contract after reaching an extension with the club last spring. Set to turn 31 years old in March and with his productivity on the decline, Stewart may be hard pressed to find work elsewhere as anything more than a low-usage depth back.