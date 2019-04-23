Stewart (foot) is retiring from the NFL.

Stewart is signing a one-day contract to retire with the Panthers after a lost 2018 campaign in New York. The 2008 first-round pick played 10 of his 11 pro seasons for Carolina, peaking at 1,133 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in 2009. Stewart retires as the franchise leader in carries (1,699), rushing yards (7,318) and rushing touchdowns (51), finishing slightly ahead of longtime backfield mate DeAngelo Williams in each category.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...

  • juju-smith-schuster-steelers.jpg

    AFC Fantasy news and notes

    In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...