Jonathan Stewart: Retires from football
Stewart (foot) is retiring from the NFL.
Stewart is signing a one-day contract to retire with the Panthers after a lost 2018 campaign in New York. The 2008 first-round pick played 10 of his 11 pro seasons for Carolina, peaking at 1,133 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in 2009. Stewart retires as the franchise leader in carries (1,699), rushing yards (7,318) and rushing touchdowns (51), finishing slightly ahead of longtime backfield mate DeAngelo Williams in each category.
More News
-
Jonathan Stewart: Hitting open market•
-
Giants' Jonathan Stewart: Won't have option picked up•
-
Giants' Jonathan Stewart: Won't return this season•
-
Giants' Jonathan Stewart: Won't return this season•
-
Giants' Jonathan Stewart: Healthy enough to play•
-
Giants' Jonathan Stewart: Designated for return from IR•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Our latest non-PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest non-PPR mock draft, including where the...
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...