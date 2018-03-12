Jonathan Stewart: Visiting with Detroit
Stewart and DeMarco Murray are scheduled for visits with the Lions on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
With Ameer Abdullah entering the final year of his rookie contract on the heels of a season in which he was limited to 3.3 yards per carry, Detroit is one of the obvious destinations for free-agent running backs. Stewart turns 31 next week and managed only 3.4 yards per carry for the Panthers last season, but he did score five times in his final five games, including a 103-yard, three-score effort against the stingy Minnesota defense in Week 14. He'd be part of a committee in Detroit, where Theo Riddick is locked in on passing downs and Abdullah still figures to compete for carries.
More News
-
Jonathan Stewart: On Seattle's radar•
-
Jonathan Stewart: Parts ways with Carolina•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Effective in playoff loss•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Limited as expected•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Expected back for wild-card round•
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.