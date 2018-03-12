Jonathan Stewart: Visiting with Detroit

Stewart and DeMarco Murray are scheduled for visits with the Lions on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With Ameer Abdullah entering the final year of his rookie contract on the heels of a season in which he was limited to 3.3 yards per carry, Detroit is one of the obvious destinations for free-agent running backs. Stewart turns 31 next week and managed only 3.4 yards per carry for the Panthers last season, but he did score five times in his final five games, including a 103-yard, three-score effort against the stingy Minnesota defense in Week 14. He'd be part of a committee in Detroit, where Theo Riddick is locked in on passing downs and Abdullah still figures to compete for carries.