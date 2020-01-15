Play

Jonathan Taylor: Heading to NFL

Taylor has declared for the NFL Draft, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor will likely be among some of the top running backs selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. Although he has had a fumble issue at times, including a crucial one in this year's Rose Bowl, Taylor is an explosive power runner and should draw interest from plenty of NFL teams looking for backfield help. Taylor broke Herschel Walker's record for rushing yards through a junior season back in November and exits his Wisconsin career as one of the most productive backs in the history of college football.

