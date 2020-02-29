Play

Jonathan Taylor: Logs sub-4.4 40 time

Taylor (5-foot-11, 226 pounds) ran an official 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the combine Friday, adding a 36-inch vertical jump and 123-inch broad jump.

It's excellent speed and explosiveness testing for Taylor, who posted the best 40-time among running backs, even at the third-highest weight in the group. As a general rule, running backs with Taylor's college production and size-adjusted speed succeed as NFL starters. He still faces questions about his pass-catching ability and ball security (18 career fumbles), but Taylor is an uncommonly talented pure runner after compiling 6,174 yards (6.7 YPC) and 50 touchdowns in 41 games at Wisconsin. He's presumably competing with the likes of J.K. Dobbins, D'Andre Swift, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and Cam Akers in the race to be the first running back selected in the 2020 draft.

Our Latest Stories